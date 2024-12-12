VROMI claims success in managing Salt Pond water level after heavy rains | THE DAILY HERALD

Rocks in the Great salt Pond re-emerged after excess water was released into Great Bay.

PHILIPSBURG–The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI has claimed success in managing the water levels at the Great Salt Pond after heavy rainfall on Sunday, November 10 and 17, which caused the levels to rise by 55 centimetres (cm) above sea level. The Ministry has since reduced the water levels to 65cm below sea level.

“The significant rainfall tested both our infrastructure and our capacity to respond. This effort is a part of our ongoing mission to improve preparedness for such weather events in the future,” said Patrice Gumbs, Minister of VROMI.

The initial rise in the Salt Pond’s water levels raised concerns about the state of St. Maarten’s infrastructure. While the Ministry has now reduced the water levels, the fact that the situation escalated to such a degree in the first place raises doubts about the island's water management strategies.

To manage the excess water, the Ministry released large amounts of water into Great Bay. However, this decision led to immediate public health concerns. Warnings were issued against swimming or participating in any water activities near the shore, as the discharge raised the risk of E. coli contamination in the waters. These warnings highlighted the risks posed to both locals and tourists, and underscored the potential long-term consequences of heavy rainfall and the response to it.

Although the lowered water levels in the Salt Pond have resulted in some positive ecological effects—such as the re-emergence of previously submerged rocks that provide important resting and nesting areas for wildlife like the brown pelican—critics question whether the damage caused by the flooding could have been avoided. The sudden rise in water levels disrupted the habitat, and it remains unclear if the Ministry’s reactive efforts will be enough to restore the Salt Pond’s ecosystem.

Furthermore, the stabilization of the water levels has allowed for the return of native plant species along the pond’s edge, fostering greater biodiversity. While this is a positive development, there is concern that the temporary nature of the solution might not address the long-term challenges posed by increasingly unpredictable weather patterns.

The Ministry also claims that the lowered water levels have contributed to improved water quality by enhancing oxygenation and maintaining the natural balance necessary for aquatic and terrestrial life. However, with extreme weather events becoming more frequent due to climate change, it’s uncertain whether these temporary measures will be sufficient to sustain the pond's delicate ecosystem in the future.

While VROMI asserts its commitment to continuous monitoring and maintenance of the area’s infrastructure, the question remains: can the Ministry truly manage these environmental challenges in a way that minimizes damage, rather than merely responding after the fact? As climate-related disruptions continue to increase, many argue that more proactive and sustainable water management strategies are urgently needed to prevent future crises and protect St. Maarten’s natural resources in the long run.

