VROMI gets $555,000 bulldozer to improve landfill management | THE DAILY HERALD

From left are: VROMI Department of Infrastructure Head Claudius Buncamper; VROMI Senior Policy Advisor and focal point Mark Williams; VROMI Minister Christopher Wever and NRPB Director Claret Connor.

PHILIPSBURG–The management of the landfill is expected to be enhanced with the delivery of a bulldozer to the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI.

The bulldozer was purchased through the Sint Maarten Trust Fund. It is deemed vital in the continued improvement of the management of the landfill being spearheaded by the VROMI Ministry, the National Recovery Programme Bureau (NRPB) said in a press release on Sunday.

The bulldozer, with a value of US $555,000 along with a preventative maintenance plan, follows the purchase of alternative daily cover materials and silo and applicator equipment.

During the handing over of the keys on January 27, Minister of VROMI Christopher Wever said he “think[s] this is a good step forward. The Department of Infrastructure Management will definitely make use of this machine for all its possible capabilities. This is the beginning of more positive news to come as we continue to make strides in overseeing and improving our waste management techniques.”

Additional heavy equipment, such as a front loader and waste compactor, are also being purchased under the Trust Fund to further improve landfill operations.

NRPB Director Claret Connor: “I am happy we were able to procure this heavy equipment for the country. As the project implementing unit (PIU) of the St. Maarten Trust Fund, we feel as proud as the Ministry of VROMI. With the support of the various World Bank teams, the NRPB will continue to diligently address the needs identified by the Government of Sint Maarten in our ongoing recovery process.”

The Emergency Debris Management Project, under the Trust Fund, seeks to improve the waste disposal activities at the landfill, decommission the Irma-dump and improve the environmental conditions around Pond Island and its adjacent communities. An additional component of the project is the clean-up of shipwrecks in the Simpson Bay Lagoon and Mullet Pond, and removal of debris on the Simpson Bay shoreline.

The Sint Maarten Trust Fund is financed by the Government of the Netherlands, managed by the World Bank and implemented by NRPB.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/vromi-gets-555-000-bulldozer-to-improve-landfill-management