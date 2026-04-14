VROMI hails public-private partnership project as Billy Folly Road officially opens | THE DAILY HERALD

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina and VROMI Minister Patrice Gumbs cut the ribbon to officially open Billy Folly Road following successful completion of the first public-private partnership infrastructure pilot project. Looking on are project partners, and hotel and business representatives who financially contributed to the project.

PHILIPSBURG–The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) is proud to announce the official opening of Billy Folly Road (Pelican) following the successful completion of a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) infrastructure pilot project.

The milestone was celebrated last Friday at the invitation of the business sector with a reception that brought together private investors, government officials, and project partners whose collective commitment made this achievement possible.

The rehabilitation of Billy Folly Road was announced as a PPP initiative, combining a government contribution with funds raised by a coalition of local businesses and establishments. The completed project delivered much-needed sidewalk, a fully upgraded concrete subsurface, and a new asphalt layer.

Critically, additional funding is being procured to address the long-standing drainage issue in the area. The result is a safer, more resilient road serving both residents and the many visitors who travel through the Pelican corridor.

The Minister of VROMI thanked the Prime Minister for his efforts in realising the project, which stemmed from a conversation between him and one of the hotels.

Minister Gumbs extended his deepest gratitude to each of the businesses whose financial contributions and corporate social responsibility made this project a reality.

They are: Simpson Bay Resort, Flamingo Hilton, La Vista, Simpson Bay Suites, Baker Suites, Market Garden, St. Maarten Timeshare Association (SMTA), Hollywood Casino, Splash Jewelry, Aquamania, Tepui Residences, Dollar Thrifty, Buccaneer Beach Bar, Peli Deli, and Sunset Spa.

Their collective investment of USD $496,500 stands as a powerful demonstration of the private sector’s commitment to the island’s infrastructure and quality of life.

“That idea of partnerships, when it comes to investments and maintenance, is key in making our island what it is and forms a cornerstone of our governing programme. I thank you all for answering the call, coming together and being the trailblazers in bridging the gap,” Minister Gumbs stated during the reception.

Building on the success of the Billy Folly pilot, the Ministry is actively advancing negotiations for similar public-private infrastructure initiatives across the country as part of its commitment to delivering quality public works through careful planning, adequate financing, and transparent partnerships.

The Ministry of VROMI thanks the public for their continued patience and support as it works to improve current infrastructure.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/vromi-hails-public-private-partnership-project-as-billy-folly-road-officially-opens