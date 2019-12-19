VROMI halts building permits temporarily | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI Christopher Wever said during the Council of Ministers press briefing on Wednesday that VROMI will not be accepting any new building permit requests from today, Thursday, until January 5, 2020, due to the backlog currently faced by the Department of Building Permits.

Permit requests will be accepted again as of Monday, January 6, 2020.

“This is to allow the department to finalise building permits currently pending. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause,” said Wever, adding that he believes this is necessary to provide better service for the new year.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93411-vromi-halts-building-permits-temporarily