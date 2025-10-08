VROMI, KPSM address illegal dumping of large container near landfill entrance | THE DAILY HERALD

On Sunday evening, a 20-foot container was left illegally in front of the landfill entrance.

PHILIPSBURG–The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI is reminding the public that illegal dumping is strictly prohibited, following an incident on Sunday evening, in which a large container was dumped near the entrance of the Sanitary Landfill.

According to VROMI, around 7:30pm a 20-foot container was left illegally in front of the landfill entrance, positioned dangerously off the side walk and onto several boulders, with part of it hanging into the roadway. The placement created a serious safety hazard for both motorists and pedestrians.

VROMI, working in collaboration with St. Maarten Police Force KPSM, quickly coordinated efforts to remove the obstruction. The container has since been safely relocated to the side of the road.

The Ministry stressed that the area in front of the Sanitary Landfill is not a designated dumping site, particularly after the facility’s closing hours. Boulders had been placed along the roadside to discourage illegal dumping and unauthorized parking, but some individuals continue to remove them in order to leave waste or park vehicles illegally.

Residents and businesses are urged to comply with waste disposal rules and use the proper channels for discarding large items. Those wishing to dispose of containers, scrap metal, or vehicles are encouraged to contact the metal scrap yard directly to inquire about the proper procedure and any applicable fees.

VROMI reminded the public that refuse must be disposed of responsibly at designated facilities, not left along roadsides or in public spaces. Illegal dumping contributes to environmental hazards, poses safety risks, and carries legal penalties.

The Ministry thanked the community for its cooperation and urged everyone to continue supporting efforts to keep St. Maarten clean and safe.

