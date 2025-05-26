VROMI launches emergency island-wide clean-up to combat sargassum surge | THE DAILY HERALD

Clean-up operations started in the hardest-hit areas: Simpson Bay, Beacon Hill and Oyster Pond.





SIMPSON BAY–The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI has initiated emergency clean-up operations in response to an alarming surge of sargassum seaweed washing up along St. Maarten’s coastline. Works began over the weekend of May 24-25 in the hardest-hit areas: Simpson Bay, Beacon Hill, and Oyster Pond.

The operations are led by VROMI’s Department of Infrastructure Management. The intervention comes amid growing concerns from residents and public health officials about the hazards posed by decaying sargassum.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA, through its Inspectorate and Collective Prevention Services (CPS), reported a rise in health complaints, particularly from communities in Beacon Hill, where the seaweed’s decomposition is producing noxious hydrogen sulphide gas. The gas is known to cause respiratory irritation and strong odours that affect nearby homes and businesses.

Visual inspections and assessments conducted by VSA health inspectors, VROMI personnel, and residents revealed an unprecedented build-up at Oyster Pond. Neighbouring beaches, including Dawn Beach, Guana Bay and Point Blanche, have also experienced worrying levels of accumulation.

Initial clean-up efforts have already taken place in Simpson Bay and Beacon Hill. Work is expected to continue in Oyster Pond and other affected coastal zones in the coming days.

While the ministry’s current focus is on emergency removal, officials are also working to establish a coordinated, long-term strategy with key stakeholders to manage recurring sargassum influxes more effectively.

Sargassum is a naturally occurring brown seaweed found in the Atlantic Ocean. In recent years, massive blooms driven by changing ocean currents, rising sea temperatures, and increased nutrient pollution have severely impacted Caribbean shorelines. The seaweed not only disrupts marine ecosystems and tourism but also creates significant public health and environmental risks when left to decay.

In light of ongoing clean-up operations, the VROMI Ministry has issued several public advisories to ensure safety and support effective response efforts. Residents and visitors are strongly urged to avoid affected beaches while active sargassum removal work is underway, as heavy machinery and shifting seaweed pose potential hazards.

The public is also encouraged to report significant sargassum build-ups to the appropriate authorities to facilitate timely intervention. For the latest information on clean-up progress and related health updates, individuals are advised to follow the government’s official communication channels.

For more information and progress updates on the sargassum response efforts, residents can follow the Ministry of VROMI on social media or contact the Department of Infrastructure Management at

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

document.getElementById(‘cloak3f9be67a373b4d6f86b581f0d3d80042’).innerHTML = ”;

var prefix = ‘ma’ + ‘il’ + ‘to’;

var path = ‘hr’ + ‘ef’ + ‘=’;

var addy3f9be67a373b4d6f86b581f0d3d80042 = ‘publicworks’ + ‘@’;

addy3f9be67a373b4d6f86b581f0d3d80042 = addy3f9be67a373b4d6f86b581f0d3d80042 + ‘sintmaartengov’ + ‘.’ + ‘org’;

var addy_text3f9be67a373b4d6f86b581f0d3d80042 = ‘publicworks’ + ‘@’ + ‘sintmaartengov’ + ‘.’ + ‘org’;document.getElementById(‘cloak3f9be67a373b4d6f86b581f0d3d80042’).innerHTML += ‘‘+addy_text3f9be67a373b4d6f86b581f0d3d80042+”;

.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/vromi-launches-emergency-island-wide-clean-up-to-combat-sargassum-surge