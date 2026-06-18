VROMI Minister Gumbs receives housing development proposal for Belvedere North | THE DAILY HERALD

Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI Patrice Gumbs Jr. (left) receives a copy of the thesis “Resilience through Spatial Design” from St. Maarten student Dejon Daly, whose research proposes hurricane-resilient housing and community development concepts for the Belvedere North area.

PHILIPSBURG– Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) Patrice Gumbs has received a comprehensive housing development proposal for Belvedere North from St. Maarten student Dejon Daly, who recently completed a six-month internship with the Ministry.

Daly, a student at Breda University of Applied Sciences in the Netherlands, presented the findings of his graduation thesis, "Resilience through Spatial Design," which explores future development possibilities for the Belvedere North property acquired by Government earlier this year.

The study was developed in close collaboration with Minister Gumbs and focused on the question: "How can urban design interventions empower Sint Maarten communities to build and maintain hurricane resilience through strategic public space, infrastructure, and neighbourhood design?"

During his internship, Daly worked closely with various departments within the Ministry of VROMI, including Policy, Infrastructure, and New Works, as well as representatives of the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) and the St. Maarten Housing Development Foundation (SMHDF).

His thesis outlines several development scenarios for the Belvedere North site, with a strong emphasis on creating communities that are resilient to hurricanes and other environmental challenges. The proposed concepts prioritise working with the island's natural environment through careful consideration of drainage, wind patterns, natural lighting and community-centred design.

The preferred development scenario includes a mix of apartment buildings, housing for vulnerable groups, townhouses, single-family homes, a community centre and a cemetery. According to the Ministry, the research will serve as a foundation for future planning and development of the Belvedere housing project.

Daly expressed appreciation for the opportunity to contribute to a project with direct relevance to Sint Maarten's future development.

"I am happy I was given the opportunity to apply the knowledge I have gained while also learning more about the local context during my time with the Ministry," he said, describing the internship as a valuable and rewarding experience.

Minister Gumbs praised the quality of Daly's work and said the project aligns with Government's broader efforts to address housing needs on the island.

"I am immensely proud of the quality of work and analysis undertaken by Mr. Daly in support of the Government's mission," Gumbs said. "Together with the establishment of the mortgage guarantee fund and our strengthened partnership with the St. Maarten Housing Development Foundation, we are making significant progress toward providing safe, affordable and quality housing for the people of Sint Maarten."

Daly returned to the Netherlands last week and was scheduled to defend his thesis on Friday, June 19.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/vromi-minister-gumbs-receives-housing-development-proposal-for-belvedere-north