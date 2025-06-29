VROMI Ministry and French officials renew cross-border clean-up efforts | THE DAILY HERALD

The bilateral meeting was held on Friday at the Port Authority of Saint-Martin, between Bernadette Davis, 2nd Vice-President of the Collectivité of Saint-Martin (fourth from right) and VROMI Minister Patrice Gumbs (fifth from right) and their respective cabinet staff.

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI, Patrice Gumbs, has reaffirmed a renewed commitment to joint environmental action following a successful bilateral meeting with Bernadette Davis, 2nd Vice-President of the Collectivité of Saint-Martin and Chair of the Living Environment and Ecological Transition Delegation.

The meeting, held on Friday at the Port Authority of Saint-Martin, placed the revival of the island-wide clean-up initiative—originally launched in 2023—at the centre of Dutch–French cooperation.

This renewed commitment signals a shared determination to tackle the growing environmental and infrastructural challenges that affect both sides of the island. Discussions focused on sustaining and expanding collaborative efforts to address issues such as illegal dumping, climate vulnerability, and cross-border flooding.

A key priority is the rehabilitation and coordination of the rainwater drainage systems that span both the Dutch and French territories. Technical teams will review the condition of trenches and ravines, laying the groundwork for future joint maintenance and eco-friendly water management strategies aimed at strengthening island-wide resilience.

This effort includes plans for technical teams from both sides to share data and collaborate to prevent flooding and ensure efficient water flow, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall or hurricanes. A shared action plan is also being developed to facilitate timely communication and the resolution of disputes related to land use, drainage, and other environmental concerns.

Looking ahead, future collaboration will extend to broader issues such as waste management and environmental enforcement. Both parties expressed a strong commitment to closing existing loopholes in regulations that currently allow for environmental degradation or damage to public infrastructure without accountability. Discussions are underway to establish more robust enforcement mechanisms and explore the development of joint regulations to ensure violators are held responsible.

The meeting also resulted in a shared pledge to enhance hurricane preparedness through improved infrastructure and public awareness campaigns. Officials agreed that coordinated resilience-building is essential in protecting communities across the island, particularly as the region faces increasing environmental pressures.

Reflecting on the importance of the discussions, Minister Gumbs stated: “With all our ongoing projects on zoning, waste reforms, and drainage, today’s discussions are necessary to enhance resilience, environmental protection, and accountability in the projects and interventions developed for our people, regardless of which side of the border either of us call home. By strengthening our cooperation with the Collectivité of Saint-Martin, we are better equipped to protect our communities, our environment, and the integrity of our island.”

The government of St. Maarten and the Collectivité de Saint-Martin remain committed to working together to implement practical, coordinated solutions that improve quality of life and safeguard the island’s natural resources for generations to come.

