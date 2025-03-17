VROMI Ministry announces two partial road closures in Cole Bay | THE DAILY HERALD

Both Sandbox Tree Drive and Fountain Tree Drive are partially closed for two weeks.

COLE BAY–Starting today, Monday, March 17, the Concrete Hard Resurfacing Project 2023-2024 of the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI will require partial road closures on both Sandbox Tree Drive and Fountain Tree Drive. These closures are expected to last for approximately two weeks.

Both projects are being carried out by Windward Roads Infrastructure. On Sandbox Tree Drive, the work will take place between 7:00am and 4:00pm daily. During this time, a half-road closure will be in effect, allowing for a 2.5-metre-wide lane at a time.

Residents will be able to park along the roadside where possible, but temporary access restrictions may occur during and after the concrete pouring process, with exceptions made for emergencies.

Simultaneously, Fountain Tree Drive will also be partially closed for resurfacing work from 7:00am to 4:00pm daily, starting the same day, March 17. Work will be carried out alternately, covering 71 metres of roadway, with a 2.5-metre width worked on at a time. The road will remain accessible to residents after work hours, from 4:00pm to 7:00am.

The VROMI Ministry urges all motorists and pedestrians to exercise caution and be aware of workers on-site. The VROMI Ministry appreciates the public's patience and cooperation as these road improvements are made. Motorists and pedestrians are encouraged to plan accordingly and follow traffic signs and on-site instructions.

For more information, contact the Department of New Works at 542-4292 ext. 2388.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/vromi-ministry-announces-two-partial-road-closures-in-cole-bay