VROMI to crack down on illegal billboards in Simpson Bay, Maho | THE DAILY HERALD

Removal of billboards starts on Monday, May 19.

PHILIPSBURG–The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI, through its Department of Infrastructure Management, will launch a targeted enforcement operation during the week of May 19-25, to remove unauthorised advertising billboards in the Simpson Bay and Maho areas.

The initiative follows routine inspections that revealed a number of billboards placed without the required permits. According to the Ministry, these structures not only clutter the visual landscape but also pose potential safety risks to motorists and pedestrians.

The removal of these billboards is authorised under Article 4 of the Ministry of Justice’s ministerial decree concerning illegal billboard installations. Any advertising structure found to be in violation of this regulation will be deemed unlawful. The decree also makes clear that legal action will be pursued against individuals or businesses responsible for unauthorised installations.

The Ministry reminds all advertisers that billboard placement is only permitted when an official Billboard Permit has been issued. This permit requires the joint recommendation of the VROMI Infrastructure Management Department and the KPSM Traffic Department, along with formal approval from the Ministry of Justice.

“We urge all billboard owners to review their compliance and immediately remove any structures that lack the proper permits,” a Ministry spokesperson stated. “Those who fail to comply risk enforcement action, including removal at their expense and potential legal consequences.”

The Ministry noted that the removal operation will be conducted in an orderly and minimally disruptive manner.

For more information, contact the Department of Infrastructure Management via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

or call +1 (721) 542-4292 ext. 2387.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/vromi-to-crack-down-on-illegal-billboards-in-simpson-bay-maho-2