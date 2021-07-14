VSA about two weeks from application of COVID QR code | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Omar Ottley says St. Maarten is nearing completion for the implementation of a quick response (QR) code for persons who are fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

Ottley made this announcement during the live Council of Ministers press briefing on Wednesday. According to the minister, St. Maarten is about two weeks away from the implementation of the QR code.

He said the ministry is in the final stages of negotiations with the Netherlands to ensure that “everything is running smoothly”.

Ottley also touched on the topic of mandatory vaccination for persons in certain fields, in response to a question from the media.

The minister said in the near future he sees that government may not have to force persons to get vaccinated, as being vaccinated against COVID-19 may very well become “a way life”.

He alluded to the European Union, which has already started to put in place certain implementations, such as in France, and said that other countries will also follow suit. “This is part of my plea to the public…It will eventually come to a point that businesses, airplanes, we see it already with the cruise ships, are requiring persons to be fully vaccinated to enter their establishment/vessel,” said Ottley. “Slowly but surely, we are seeing the adjustment. I just ask the public to get on board while we have one of the best vaccines, and while we have one of the best roll-outs and programmes.”

The minister shared that this extension of the vaccination programme will come to an end on July 31. He said the vaccines will be available to the public, but not as accessible as they are now. After July 31, any requests for the COVID-19 vaccine will be by appointment only.

Ottley ended by saying, “It is becoming a way of the world and the outside world will implement it much quicker than we will, forcing us to have no choice, but to be vaccinated.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/vsa-about-two-weeks-from-application-of-covid-qr-code