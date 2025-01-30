VSA helping seniors apply for GEBE relief programme | THE DAILY HERALD

John Larmonie Center

PHILIPSBURG–A team from the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA along with Social Affairs Minister Richinel Brug, assisted seniors at the St. Maarten Senior Citizens Recreational Foundation in Hope Estate on January 28, with completing applications for the GEBE Senior Citizens Utility Relief Program 2025.

Brug said the initiative was met with great appreciation from the seniors, who benefited from the hands-on support in filling out the necessary forms for the relief programme.

“This initiative was well received and appreciated by the members of the organisation,” said the minister.

To continue offering support, the ministry will be providing similar assistance today, Thursday, at the Senior Activity Center located at the John Larmonie Center.

“I urge all eligible seniors to take advantage of the Senior Utility Relief Program and apply if they have not done so already,” Brug said.

Eligible seniors who have not yet applied for the programme are encouraged to visit the Senior Activity Center on Thursday for help with their applications.

