VSA Inspectorate warns against use or sale of disinfectant spray ‘Done’ | THE DAILY HERALD

The disinfectant “Done” with the false wrapper removed.

PHILIPSBURG–The Public Health Inspectorate says the disinfectant spray brand name “Done” is not to be sold in stores or to be used by the public.

Disinfectant spray cans with the brand name “Done” have been sold on the local market. The cans have been re-labelled, with the original label showing the brand “Golden Supreme – Professional Butane Fuel”, said the Inspectorate in a press release on Tuesday. It said it is busy gathering more information from the local importer and taking the appropriate measures.

These cans have also been exported to Saba and St. Eustatius.

“Effective immediately, these cans are not to be sold and are to be taken off the shelves in stores,” warned the Inspectorate.

Persons who have purchased this product are urged not to use it and to discard it. “If you are still in possession of your receipt, you can request a refund at the store it was purchased from,” said the Inspectorate.

As reported by the Virgin Islands Consortium on April 3, the Puerto Rico-based maker of the “Done” brand antibacterial spray assured that the controversial product is all a big mistake.

Olein Recovery Corp. president Jorge Gonzalez said the product was indeed an antibacterial spray intended to help consumers prevent the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. The problem, he said, is that the company decided to affix the new antibacterial spray labels to cans that were originally intended for a different product.

Gonzalez said, “In the face of the global situation caused by COVID-19, we made operational adjustments to focus our production on disinfectant products, which are so necessary to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Due to the shortage of raw materials caused by the pandemic, we decided to use new cans that had been previously labelled for another product, but were never used.

“It is important to emphasise that these cans are new, sterile and had never been used. This determination was discussed with our distributors, who, understanding of the circumstances, agreed to it.”

Gonzalez added that consumers’ safety and health “is our number one priority. Under no circumstances would we put the health of our people in danger.”

After Virgin Islands Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs authorities were made aware of the false labelling they pulled the product from store shelves and assigned the Consumer Affairs Director to investigate.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/vsa-inspectorate-warns-against-use-or-sale-of-disinfectant-spray-done