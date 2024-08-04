VSA Minister initiates investigation into overseas medical treatment | THE DAILY HERALD

Jansen-Webster with a patient.

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA Veronica Jansen-Webster has initiated what was referred to as a “preliminary investigation” into the overseas medical treatment for St Maarten patients.

The minister along with her cabinet staff and the board of Social and Health Insurances SZV recently visited the medical facilities in Cali, Colombia. According to a press release from the Minister, the purpose of the visit was to evaluate the medical referral system for St. Maarten patients, enhance operational efficiency and improve overall patient experiences.

During the visit, Jansen-Webster and her delegation engaged directly with St Maarten patients, gathering insight and feedback regarding their experiences with medical services abroad.

The key objectives of the visit were to foster and improve collaboration with medical partners in Cali; identify and address areas of potential overspending and improve financial efficiency and observe and understand the patient's journey from referral to treatment and post-care.

The delegation toured “Clinica De Occidente” and “Fundación Valle del Lili,” meeting with hospital staff and exploring the facilities. The Minister acknowledged patient concerns, particularly regarding food quality and pledged to work on these issues.

“This visit highlighted the critical need for operational efficiency, as current expenditures on overseas medical treatment are projected to deplete resources by 2028. The findings from this visit will be detailed in a comprehensive report to be presented to the Council of Ministers and SZV,” it was stated in the release.

