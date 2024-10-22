VSA minister opens Health & Hygiene Week at Sister Regina Primary School | THE DAILY HERALD

VSA Minister Veronica Jansen-Webster, Sr. Regina’s School Manager Samantha Beaton and representatives of the school’s PTA at the opening of Health and Hygiene Week at the school.





SIMPSON BAY–Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA Veronica Jansen-Webster, on Monday inaugurated Health and Hygiene Week at Sister Regina Primary School in Simpson Bay.

The annual event, organised by the school’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA), aims to highlight the significance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, personal and dental hygiene and mental well-being.

School Manager Samantha Beaton kicked off the week with a special ceremony attended by the minister and her cabinet members Esthica Cangieter and Anibal Gumbs. The children listened attentively as the minister spoke about the importance of staying healthy, emphasizing good nutrition, emotional well-being, physical exercise and the benefits of outdoor activities over screen time. Following her speech, she officially launched Health and Hygiene Week by cutting a ribbon.

The week features a variety of guest speakers covering different aspects of health and hygiene. A dentist, general practitioner, social worker, epidemiologist and dietitian will deliver lectures to both younger and older student groups. In the classrooms, several interactive activities are planned to promote awareness about healthy living and preventing the spread of infectious diseases.

The week will conclude with a Walk-Run and bike-a-thon on Saturday, October 26, open to children and adults. Tickets are available at the school office.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/vsa-minister-opens-health-hygiene-week-at-sister-regina-primary-school