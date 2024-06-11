VSA minister tours SMMC for hospital visit and project talks | THE DAILY HERALD

Minister of VSA (centre) and her cabinet accompanied by SMMC management during the visit last week.

CAY HILL–Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Veronica Jansen-Webster, along with members of the cabinet staff, visited the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for a tour of the facilities last Wednesday.

The purpose of the visit was to discuss the challenges surrounding the new hospital project and to gain a deeper understanding of the necessary steps needed to move the project forward.

According to a press release issued by the cabinet of the Minister of VSA, the meeting provided the minister the opportunity to gain insight into the progress of the new hospital and to explore potential improvements that lie ahead. Dr. Felix Holiday, Medical Director of SMMC, guided the minister through the new building, showcasing the latest developments.

The minister expressed satisfaction with the insights gained during the tour and expressed eagerness to collaborate on initiatives aimed at enhancing the hospital’s services and infrastructure. “The visit marks a significant step towards building a better healthcare system for St. Maarten,” the release stated.

The minister looks forward to continued collaboration and efforts to ensure that the new hospital meets the needs of the community effectively.

