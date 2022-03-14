VSA Ministry kicks off first fitness and nutrition session | THE DAILY HERALD

The participants in Saturday’s first fitness and nutrition sessions.



PHILIPSBURG–The Community Development, Family and Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA) Department, Collective Prevention Services (CPS) and Monster Factory kicked off fitness and nutrition sessions at the Festival Village on Saturday, March 12.

Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Omar Ottley thanked everyone for choosing to be present for this important health initiative, despite the fact that they could have been anywhere else. “They chose their health, they chose to exercise, and they chose to make a positive difference in their lives,” he said.

CDFHA was on hand to provide information about its services, while CPS took vital signs and distributed information and nutrition booklets to participants.

Chawlyn Mezas of C.H.A.W. Fitness warmed everyone up with some simple stretches and Zumba moves. Port de Plaisance gym manager Nick Boyd was also on hand to provide vitamins, energy boosters, and body detoxes for men and women. Dimar Labega and his team assisted participants throughout the obstacle course, and participants were treated to fruits, beverages, and nutritional bars.

Ottley thanked everyone who participated and expressed his excitement to see the general public enjoy this fantastic initiative on March 19, March 26 and April 2, and to get everyone moving regardless of their age.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/vsa-ministry-kicks-off-first-fitness-and-nutrition-session