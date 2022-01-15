VSA reports 2,643 COVID-19 cases | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–A confirmed 183 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 and 137 persons have recovered as of Friday, January 14.

The total active cases is now 2,643 of which 2,023 are locals, 605 are tourists and 15 persons are awaiting classification. The total number of confirmed cases has increased to 8,433.

Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 2,633 persons in home isolation. Ten patients are hospitalised at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 75.

The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to 5,715. There are 63 persons in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS said it will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Minister of Public Health Omar Ottley urges the public to remain cautious during this time. “The Omicron variant is extremely contagious; for your safety avoid mass gatherings, conduct safety testing, and follow the COVID-19 protocols. Together we can get through this pandemic,” said Ottley.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/vsa-reports-2-643-covid-19-cases