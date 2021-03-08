VSA to start vaccination of third priority group | THE DAILY HERALD

A nurse at CPS is prepared to inoculate persons who registered for the COVID-19 vaccine.

~ Persons 18-59 with underlying conditions ~

PHILIPSBURG–The Vaccination Management Team (VMT), has decided in consultation with the Netherlands to continue vaccinations with the next priority risk group.

“The earlier start with priority group three is good news, because it will allow the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA VMT to scale up the vaccination progress,” the VMT said on Monday. “And time is precious, since the aim is to complete the vaccination campaign before the start of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.”

The first group consisted of healthcare workers with direct client contact, and the second group of all persons 60 years or older. Within these groups more than 2,000 persons have received the first dose already and will return for their second dose as of next week.

“As the term ‘underlying health conditions’ is quite vague. People can compare it with the eligibility to receive the yearly flu vaccine,” said the release.

Eligible are persons with diabetes; lung diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), or lung cancer; heart conditions such as angina, rhythm problems or a history of a heart attack; kidney problems; disorders that affect their immune system; being morbidly overweight (a body mass index of over 40); or having a neurological disorder such as Parkinson’s or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis ALS with breathing difficulties.

Persons who have these underlying conditions are at higher risk of contracting severe COVID-19. The COVID-19 vaccine provides protection against this and is thus especially important for the people within this priority risk group. Those who registered with these underlying health conditions can now expect an invitation. When you receive the confirmation, do not forget to confirm your appointment by clicking the link that is included in the invitation email.

The Ministry of VSA and the VMT encourage everyone to register for the vaccine, even if your priority risk group is not yet being invited for the vaccine. As the registration numbers increase, the sooner the vaccine can be offered to those who registered.

“If you have a friend, parent, neighbour, or relative that might be struggling, please offer to help with registering, transportation, comfort, or providing information,” said the release. If in need of help or information, persons can also call CPS at 914 or email vaccination@sintmaartengov.org

The online registration form is currently available in Spanish and Creole and can be found via: https://forms.sintmaartengov.org/form.aspx?v=OGtn05kNmb

The paper-based “COVID Vaccine Registration Form” can be picked up at several locations, including Collective Prevention Services (CPS) at the Vineyard Office Park Building in Philipsburg, the Division of Labor Affairs at the Simpson Bay Public Service Center in Simpson Bay, doctors’ offices, the Government Administration Building, and select pharmacies.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/vsa-to-start-vaccination-of-third-priority-group