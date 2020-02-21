VSA’s Labour Inspectorate launches occupational safety and health banner | THE DAILY HERALD

The Labour Inspectorate launched occupational safety and health awareness campaign banners like this one in Cole Bay on Friday. Story on page .

PHILIPSBURG–The Labour Inspectorate department of the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA has launched the occupational safety and health awareness campaign banners as part of their campaign on Friday.

According to the ministry, the awareness campaign aims to foster safe and healthy work environments with a focus on the prevention of hazards in the workplace.

The target message of the campaign is to inform workers of the importance of staying alert while on the job. As part of the campaign, workers are encouraged to protect themselves through the use of protective gear required whilst on the work site.

“We want the public to know that they can contact us 24/7 for accidents that happen on the job site,” said the Inspectorate.

All work-related accidents are to be reported to the Labour Inspectorate. This includes accidents resulting in hospitalization, a permanent injury or death.

The banners are located on Bush Road near True Value, and on Union Road in Cole Bay within short distance of Ace Megastore.

For occupational safety and health complaints, persons can call 721-520-2936 or 721-524-7247, or email inspectoratevsa.sxm@gmail.com

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/vsa-s-labour-inspectorate-launches-occupational-safety-and-health-banner