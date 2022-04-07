VWS official says investigation to start into death of SEHCF patient | THE DAILY HERALD

Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport Deputy Secretary General Abigail Norville says an investigation will start to find out what happened in the case of a St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation patient’s death. In photo: Norville (left) and Saba Cares Director Judith Meijer (right) during a tour of the hospital. Photo courtesy public entity Saba/Lincoln Charles.



SABA/ST. EUSTATIUS–Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport VWS Deputy Secretary General Abigail Norville says an investigation will start to find out what happened in the case of a St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation (SEHCF) patient’s death.

She made the remarks in a press release in which she reported on her working visit to Saba and St. Eustatius with a delegation April 3-6. The visit was her introduction to the Windward Islands. The purpose of the visit was to get a good picture of the islands and the developments in the area of care, youth and welfare, it was stated in a press release.

During the three-day visit to St. Eustatius, Norville spoke with various parties and care providers about the experience of the services of Care and Youth Caribbean Netherlands (“Zorg en Jeugd Caribisch Nederland” (ZJCN)) and the care offered on the island, among other things. There was also attention for tasks in which the public entity and VWS cooperate, like the approach to domestic violence and child abuse and the development of sports facilities.

Norville: “I have seen that people on the islands are very involved and resourceful. During my visit, I was also able to discuss the difficult challenges, such as the process of medical referrals. It moves me that the people of St. Eustatius feel that the ZJCN office is not their office. I appreciate that people have been open and transparent.”

The care offered by the medical centre was discussed during the meeting with the SEHCF board and supervisory board. Attention was paid to the developments that healthcare has undergone in recent years and what improvements are needed urgently.

With all the system partners, there was consideration for the tragic news surrounding the recent death of an SEHCF patient. “I deeply regret this incident and I would like to express my condolences. This is a great tragedy for the family, but also for the community of St. Eustatius. I have noticed that it has stirred up a lot of emotions and I understand that. A report has been made to the Health and Youth Care Inspectorate. Based on this, an investigation will start to find out what happened,” Norville said.

“In discussions with the parties, it has been established that we still have a lot to do together. In ensuring good health for all residents of St. Eustatius, good cooperation between VWS, SEHCF and the public entity is necessary. Each party has its own role in this.

“As a result of the visit, VWS, SEHCF and the public entity will jointly initiate actions to offer the inhabitants of St. Eustatius a better quality of care. Part of this will be that parties come together in a steering committee to ensure that improvements take place,” it was stated in the release.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/vws-official-says-investigation-to-start-into-death-of-sehcf-patient