Vybes Cyan Done wins inaugural Kooyman Booth Holders Comp. | THE DAILY HERALD

Vybes Cyan Done was the winning booth of the Kooyman Booth Holder Competition.

PHILIPSBURG–Hardware store Kooyman made its debut as a sponsor of Carnival 2025 by providing extra seating in Carnival Village, as well as the production of a documentary on village booth holders and the launch of the Kooyman Booth Holders Competition, an initiative designed to recognise and celebrate booth holders’ creativity and cultural expression.

The competition honoured booths that excelled in four key categories: cultural relevance and visual appeal, creativity and originality, cleanliness and attention to detail, and effective use of furniture.

On the final night of Carnival 2025, Kooyman Store Manager Rik Buis took to the stage to present the prizes to the top three winners.

The top honour went to booth #6, Vybes Cyan Done, led by father-daughter team Norris and Norissa Richards. Scoring 68 points, they received a barbecue set with accessories and a US $400 Kooyman voucher.

“In a Carnival Village brimming with energy, music, and visual flair, Vybes Cyan Done stood out for its cultural richness, welcoming atmosphere, and outstanding design. The Richards family’s passion and creativity earned them top praise in what Kooyman hopes will become a cherished annual tradition,” St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) said in a press release.

Second place went to Fettin’ Quarters, with a score of 63 and a prize package that included a canopy tent, foldable chairs, and a $250 gift voucher.

Taking third place was Flavors, earning a score of 60 out of 80 and receiving a cooler and a $100 Kooyman gift voucher.

“Kooyman’s contribution to Carnival 2025 extended beyond the competition. The company also provided four additional seating areas within Carnival Village, which were well-received by patrons seeking comfort and a place to relax. These spaces, aptly named the ‘Kooyman Link Up Kornuhs’, became popular gathering points throughout the festival,” according to the press release.

Kooyman also produced a documentary highlighting the evolution of booths and booth holders in Carnival Village. The documentary was shown online, as well as on the last night of Carnival.

“SCDF is proud to call Kooyman a corporate partner of St. Maarten Carnival,” said SCDF President Edwardo Radjouki. “Their support was meaningful and visible, from the booth competition to the creation of additional seating areas that enhanced the visitor experience. We are grateful for their involvement and look forward to growing this partnership in the years to come.”

