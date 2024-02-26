Wake held for Andrew Bishop | THE DAILY HERALD

Journalist and talk show host Forrest Evan Andrew Bishop, who passed away on February 12. The service was held at SS Simon and Jude Anglican Church on Back Street on Friday, February 23. The St. Maarten Guyanese Association held a wake for Bishop at John Larmonie Center on Thursday evening, which was attended by Bishop’s friends and family. Bishop had worked as a journalist for a number of years and was the host and executive producer of the television programme In Depth with Andrew Bishop. (Milton Pieters photo)

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/andrew-bishop-laid-to-rest