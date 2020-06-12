Wall Art bringing colour and optimism to Marigot | THE DAILY HERALD

Wall art by street artists Espa (left) and Wolf (right), seen with St. Martin Wall Art President and photographer Donovan (centre), is part of a project to beautify Marigot and other French-side districts. Story on page . (Robert Luckock photo)

MARIGOT–Shoppers on Rue Général de Gaulle may have noticed a freshly-painted building in vivid colours towards the end of the street – close to Hotel de La Collectivité – which has been turning heads for the past few days.

The formerly drab building which houses electricity transformers has had a makeover, thanks to street artists Espa and Wolf, and is part of a wider project to beautify Marigot and other French-side districts.

With the French side exiting lockdown and eager to welcome tourists again, the timing could not be better. Espa and Wolf have teamed up with photographer Donovan who is President of the St. Martin Wall Art Association, which has been set up to formalise their project.

It has received enthusiastic support from the Collectivé, St. Martin Tourist Office and the St. Martin Chamber of Commerce CCISM as another tool to enhance the attributes of the French side.

“After Hurricane Irma I wanted to do something to uplift the island which has had so many setbacks,” said Donovan, who keeps a photographic record of the murals. “There has been painting during the reconstruction period but not in vibrant Caribbean colours, which is what I prefer to see. We have to do what we can to bring back tourism and make the island as attractive as it can be.”

Smaller projects started back in December with the painting of the steps leading down to Baie Rouge beach after the restaurant there was controversially demolished, and in February a staircase in Grand Case on the Boulevard was also painted. A cartoon mural was painted at a school in Sandy Ground. According to Donovan, the artists do get paid for their work and paint supplier Siapoc is one of the sponsors.

Five more painting projects are planned for Marigot.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/wall-art-bringing-colour-and-optimism-to-marigot