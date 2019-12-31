Walter Plantz Square being readied for Old Year’s Night | THE DAILY HERALD

Walter Plantz Square being prepared to ring in 2020.

PHILIPSBURG–Walter Plantz Square (WPS) in Philipsburg is being prepared to ring in the New Year, as a display of entertainment and festivities will take place tonight, December 31.

According to a Port St. Maarten press release, there will be DJs playing music in the square from 9:00pm on December 31, until around 3:00am on January 1, 2020. The music will be interrupted at midnight, when the New Year’s fireworks display will be taking place in Great Bay.

“Come out and bring the family for a fun-filled evening. Make Walter Plantz Square your place to be on Old Year’s,” said Port St. Maarten on Monday.

According to the Port, Walter Plantz Square has “generated a new spirit of life into the area for locals and visitors alike since its establishment.” Walter Plantz Square will be celebrating its fifth anniversary in September 2020.

“The square is strategically located next to the Walter Plantz Tender Jetty, which connects to the boardwalk/beach promenade, Front Street and [the – Ed.] Down Street [area], and allows for a broader distribution [in the] flow of passengers,” said Port St. Maarten.

