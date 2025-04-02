War Room launched: Kingdom-wide effort to combat transnational crime | THE DAILY HERALD

The War Room strategy unites personnel from all five Police Forces in the Kingdom, along with the Kingdom Detective Cooperation Team RST, the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee KMar and the Caribbean Coast Guard KWCARIB.





WILLEMSTAD–Law enforcement agencies from across the Dutch Kingdom have come together in Curaçao for the War Room Kingdom Strategy pilot project. The War Room, launched as a pilot project, aims to strengthen the joint response to criminal networks that operate throughout the Kingdom.

This unprecedented initiative brings together personnel from all five Police Forces in the Kingdom, along with the Kingdom Detective Cooperation Team RST, the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee KMar and the Caribbean Coast Guard KWCARIB. The goal is to develop a coordinated and strategic approach to tackling organised crime that transcends national borders.

The War Room is led by the coordinator of the Inter-Island Information Coordination Platform (IICP), which represents a structural partnership of participating agencies and the Prosecutor, focusing on intelligence coordination. Assisting in this effort are the liaison officer of the Dutch National Police and the coordinator of Caribbean Information Coordination ICC-NL.

The concept of the War Room, borrowed from military terminology, traditionally refers to a central hub for strategic planning and operational coordination. In this context, it represents a unified effort where intelligence specialists and analysts from various law enforcement agencies work collaboratively.

The two-week pilot, running from March 31 to April 11, serves as both an operational and training platform. During this period, participants will focus on mapping and analysing criminal networks that have a presence across the Kingdom, creating joint intelligence products that may inform criminal investigations or other enforcement actions.

Besides its strategic importance, the War Room pilot also functions as hands-on training for newly-appointed intelligence analysts in the Caribbean Police Forces and the RST. This dual purpose ensures that the project not only yields immediate operational benefits but also enhances the long-term capacity of law enforcement agencies to address organised crime effectively.

The War Room was officially opened by Chief of Police Raymond Ellis of the Curaçao Police Force KPC, representing the Council of Police Chiefs, along with Ans Rietstra, head of the RST. During the opening ceremony, Ellis emphasised the transformative nature of this initiative.

“This marks a new phase in cooperation within the Kingdom,” he said. “The fight against organised crime today resembles modern warfare – it plays out in our ports, airports, on the streets, and increasingly online. Criminal networks are highly organised, seamlessly crossing borders, utilising advanced technologies and demonstrating strong intelligence capabilities. To counter this, we too must become more organised, enhance our cooperation and strengthen our intelligence networks.”

Rietstra echoed this sentiment, expressing confidence that the War Room will generate valuable insights and tangible results. She stressed the importance of working together to combat crime that threatens the safety and security of communities across the Kingdom.

The War Room Kingdom Strategy sends a clear message: law enforcement agencies in the Kingdom are not just committed to combating organised crime but are actively working together to create a unified front.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/war-room-launched-kingdom-wide-effort-to-combat-transnational-crime