Waste management presentations draw full house at Belair Community Centre | THE DAILY HERALD

A rendering of the closed landfill sites, giving a glimpse into the long-term vision being discussed. (NRPB photo)

BELAIR–St. Maarten took another step towards solving its long-standing landfill challenge as government officials, technical experts, and more than 200 community members came together at the Belair Community Center on Wednesday evening to discuss the plans to close the landfill by 2032.

Governor Ajamu Baly and Second Vice President of the Collectivité Bernadette Davis, who has environment and quality of life as part of her portfolio, attended the evening.

The aim of the session was to inform the public of various actions surrounding the future of waste management on St. Maarten and how these activities connect to the country’s “Waste Vision 2050”.

This long-term vision aims to establish an integrated solid waste management system (ISWM) that makes landfill operations safer, improves efficiency, and reduces land waste by increasing reduction, reuse and recycling.

Hosted by the Government of St. Maarten through the Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning and Infrastructure (VROMI) and the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB), the session marked the continuation of a conversation that began in 2022, when more than 90 stakeholders first shared their ideas on the island’s waste future.

“This is not the first time we are having this conversation together,” said NRPB Director Claret Connor in his opening remarks. “Back in 2022, we heard directly from stakeholders about their ideas and concerns. Tonight is a continuation of that process – guided not only by technical studies but also by your lived experience as a community. Change is never easy, but if we want future generations to inherit a healthier, safer, and more sustainable St. Maarten, these are the choices we must face and make together.

“What makes it different today is that with the Emergency Debris Management Project (EDMP) we have financing, science and international standards to enable action. But I must emphasise: what is being presented tonight is not the end game. But with your input and government leadership we have the opportunity to turn one of our greatest challenges into a foundation for a resilient and sustainable future.”

VROMI Minister Patrice Gumbs emphasised the government’s commitment to change:

“For too long, the landfill has been a symbol of frustration and a health risk for our people. Tonight, we are not only looking at technical solutions, but also reaffirming that St. Maarten now has the financing, the expertise, and the will to finally take action. Waste Vision 2050 gives us a direction, and with your partnership, we can start to make that vision a reality.

“Currently VROMI is tasked with managing operations of the landfill from the national budget. Closure of the landfill means we cover the areas of the landfill that have reached maximum capacity. By 2050 St. Maarten will become a clean and green sustainable island. The vision aims to establish a circular economy where waste generated is minimised and products reused as much as possible.

“In the linear economy people use it once and send it to the landfill. In the circular economy, you use, re-use, re-use again, and that has a minimal impact on waste going to the landfill,” he explained. “A very big part of the change is looking at the value of waste and the waste management future is actually looking at commodifying waste. Greenery can be used to support agriculture initiatives and even construction debris can be repurposed to make bricks or used in road construction.”

The audience heard how the US $85-million Emergency Debris Management Project (EDMP) started on January 31, 2019, has already delivered visible results, from removing more than 130 shipwrecks and cleaning 10 kilometres of shoreline to providing landfill staff with training and equipment.

Families and businesses living next to the landfill were also safely resettled. Other actions planned include installing a weighbridge to collect accurate waste data for better planning, introducing tipping fees, purchasing a concrete crusher and a greenery shredder. EDMP was initially an emergency response project.

Environmental Engineer Guido van de Cortelet from Witteveen + Bos/TAUW shared the results of their studies, which explained the current risks to the landfill and outlined the proposed solutions. Plans include reshaping the landfill to make it safer and better managed, building a protective ring dike, and covering it with clean soil and vegetation to further stabilise the slopes and begin the process of closing.

At the consultation, participants asked whether the Government would collaborate with private sector and NGO actors on areas such as medical waste, tyres, recycling, and the import of goods. Questions also focused on timelines and the impact of new policies, with some scepticism given with past delays but recognition of the urgency to act.

Gumbs underscored that while EDMP focuses on the landfill intervention, the project is complementary to the Government’s larger vision towards the creation of a circular economy. This will be supported by waste diversion solutions (recycling, composting, for example) and backed by strong legal and financial instruments to enhance the government’s capacity and ability to sustainably manage waste in the future.

The landfill intervention will be a multi-year effort, with construction expected to begin in 2026 and extend over three years. Once completed, the site will be stabilised, capped and vegetated, significantly reducing risks.

Together, the Government and the community can transform the landfill from a symbol of frustration into the foundation of a cleaner, safer, and more resilient St. Maarten. As Gumbs reminded the audience: “It will take all of us.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/waste-management-presentations-draw-full-house-at-belair-community-centre