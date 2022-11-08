Water pumped into Great Bay | THE DAILY HERALD

The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI announced that due to the excess rain the Department of Infrastructure Management will continue their efforts to lower the water in both the Fresh and Salt Ponds.

This includes the use of pumps and keeping the runoff channel at Great Bay Beach open. The ministry expects this to continue for the rest of today, Tuesday and will update the public on any further changes. This operation is being conducted to alleviate flooding and prevent further related danger or damages. Due to water flowing into the sea, the department strongly advises against any swimming at Great Bay Beach over the next few days. This advisory is a precautionary measure to prevent swimmers from coming into contact with any contaminated water that could pose a health risk if ingested or by skin contact, thereby making the person vulnerable to illnesses. VROMI apologises for any inconvenience this may cause.

