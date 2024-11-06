Water rationed | THE DAILY HERALD

Statia Utility Company STUCO – St. Eustatius’ government-owned water and electricity provider – started rationing water on Tuesday and this measure will be extended into today, Wednesday.

Water will be unavailable for six hours, from 5:00am to 8:00am and 5:00pm to 8:00pm. The lack of water has led some schools to shutter their doors today, Wednesday, in the interest of hygiene and safety. STUCO apologised for the inconvenience. St. Eustatius was last hit by water rationing in November 2020. In photo: STUCO personnel work to repair a water leak.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/water-rationed