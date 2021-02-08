Water to the sea | THE DAILY HERALD

Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI workers were seen erecting signs on this road island by the junction of Welfare Road and Wellington Road on Friday morning.

Only four days before, a resident in the area expressed concern about the potential danger from the road island’s lack of clear markings, signs and reflective surfaces, adding that drivers often run over the road island. One of the newly erected signposts had already been knocked down sometime early Sunday morning.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/water-to-the-sea