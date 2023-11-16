‘Waterman’ vessel sold in auction after 20 years of service in Statia | THE DAILY HERALD

The “Waterman” being transported on the back of a truck.

ST. EUSTATIUS–The Waterman, a sea vessel that had been in service in St. Eustatius since 1996, was taken out of service in 2016 due to engine problems. The decision was made to sell the boat due to the costly repairs required to get it back in working order.

Harbor Management, the legal department and the purchasing department worked together to make this first-ever auction possible for the government. An auction was held where the vessel was sold to a new owner. After the sale, the harbour’s involvement with the vessel was limited to ensuring that all engine parts and documents were delivered to the new owner when the boat was placed in the water.

An operation was undertaken on Sunday, November 5, to transport the Waterman into the water, where the new owner later transported her away. The crane was brought in for the operation, which marked the end of an era for the vessel’s service in St. Eustatius.

The “Waterman” being lifted by a crane.

The “Waterman” being put into the ocean by a crane.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/waterman-vessel-sold-in-auction-after-20-years-of-service-in-statia