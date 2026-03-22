‘We persevered and got through these challenges,’ Robotics team earns 2nd | THE DAILY HERALD

Students Jacob Boxshall and Akash Pillai of SXM Tech Tides with their Soualiga Seaside Sweeper.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten’s first regional robotics team, SXM Tech Tides, secured an impressive second place finish among teams from eight Caribbean territories at the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Super Regional Robotics Challenge in St. Kitts, with students highlighting how they “persevered and got through these challenges” during the five-day competition.

Representing the island’s 10-member team were Jacob Boxshall of Learning Unlimited Preparatory School and Akash Pillai of St. Maarten Academy, who delivered a strong performance on the regional stage and earned both the Code Mastery Award and the Digital Engagement Award.

Their robot, the Soualiga Seaside Sweeper (SSS-37), was purpose-built to address real-world environmental challenges under the theme “Innovating for a Sustainable Caribbean Future”. Designed to collect and sort coastal debris, the robot features a dual-motor drive system for mobility, an extendable arm, and a servo-powered intake mechanism similar to a street sweeper. The system is powered by a central battery and operated via remote control.

The achievement is considered particularly remarkable as many competing teams had years of REV Robotics experience, while the St. Maarten team had only a few weeks to prepare. Under the guidance of coaches Julian Mason and Conlan King, the students demonstrated dedication, teamwork and innovation.

“This milestone reflects the potential of our youth and the importance of investing in STEAM [Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics – Ed.] and robotics education on the island,” said Dr. Rolinda Carter, President of the St. Maarten Science Fair Foundation. “To place second out of eight countries in our first regional appearance is an achievement the entire island can be proud of.”

Teams from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, Anguilla, St. Eustatius and Jamaica also competed in the event, which was hosted by the Eastern Caribbean Robotics and Innovation Association (ECRIA) and the St. Kitts and Nevis Robotics Association (SKNRA). St. Vincent and the Grenadines placed first, St. Maarten second, and Antigua and Barbuda third.

Reflecting on the experience, student Akash Pillai said: “The OECS Super Regional Robotics Challenge provided me with an opportunity to express my interest in robotics. It provided me with opportunities and new skills that changed my technical understanding into real-world application. We faced obstacles throughout the challenge. For example, with our drivetrain and arm mechanisms. Nevertheless, we persevered and got through these challenges. I am excited to see what will come next for our robotics team, SXM Tech Tides, and can’t wait to see and solve many new challenges moving forward. I would like to thank everyone for their continued support throughout this competition and their dedication to making this experience possible. For anyone considering competing in the future, it is never too late to find opportunities that turn your interests into something impactful.”

Jacob Boxshall added: “The OECS Super Regional Robotic Challenge provided an opportunity to learn new skills and connect with new people. Throughout the challenge, we faced obstacles expected of newcomers, but nevertheless we persevered. I am excited for St. Maarten to continue competing in this event and in robotics as a whole. I would like to sincerely thank everyone involved for their support and dedication in making this experience possible. For anyone considering competing in the future: it is never too late to start, and it is never too late to succeed.”

The team’s participation was made possible through sponsorship from Bureau Telecommunications and Post St. Maarten. The accomplishment marks an important step in the St. Maarten Science Fair Foundation’s efforts to formalise and expand robotics and innovation initiatives on the island.

SXM Tech Tides returned home on Saturday, March 21, 2026, where they were warmly welcomed by Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) Melissa Gumbs, along with foundation board members, family members, school representatives and peers.

The St. Maarten Science Fair Foundation said it remains committed to inspiring a passion for STEAM and robotics, empowering students to innovate, collaborate and represent the island on regional and international stages.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/we-persevered-and-got-through-these-challenges-robotics-team-earns-2nd