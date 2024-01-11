Weapons, drugs seized in Curaçao | THE DAILY HERALD

One of the checkpoints.

WILLEMSTAD–Soldiers supported the Curaçao Police Corps KPC from December 11 last year to January 7, during its holiday season operation “Ta basta awor” (It’s enough now).

Various vehicles were checked a roadblocks, which resulted in the interception of weapons and drugs. In addition, fines were issued and cars seized.

Military assistanceThe military assistance focussed on reducing firearms-related crime and increasing safety on the island. In a joint effort with KPC, the Curaçao Militia conducted patrols, set up mobile checkpoints and applied blue light prevention to increase visibility on the streets under the authority of the Prosecutor’s Office OM.

The campaign was held during this busy end-of-year period that is often accompanied by an increase in crime due to increased financial activities.

Twelve Curaçao soldiers were deployed each day for 27 evenings and nights, always in collaboration with KPC. The military itself has no investigative powers.

The assistance provided falls under the third main task of the Kingdom Armed Forces in the Caribbean: supporting civil authorities. In this way, the Dutch Defence Ministry contributes to security on the island.

