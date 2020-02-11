Wear Red Day event draws a large crowd | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Dr. Tasika Bell and Dr. Emiko Bird-Lake with SMHSF Treasurer Cleon Frederick, President Martha Thewet and Secretary Rena Amjad.

The large crowd dressed in red for the event.

COLE BAY–The St. Maarten Heart and Stroke Foundation (SMHSF) “Wear Red Day” event held on Friday, February 7, was filled to capacity with more than 280 persons in attendance.

SMHSF teamed up with Motorworld and St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) to host the first “Wear Red Day” awareness campaign.

“In the United States (US) and other countries, the month of February is designated as Heart Disease Awareness Month. This year’s focus for the foundation was heart disease in women. Women from all age groups were present and they sure came out in lovely shades of red,” SMHSF said.

Local cardiologist and SMHSF medical advisor Dr. Bird-Lake’s first word in the opening of the mini-symposium was “Wow”.

There were several informative presentations given. Family practitioner Dr. Tasika Bell spoke about “Life’s simple 7 to keep your heart healthy.”

St. Martin cardiologist Dr. Marjorie Boulogne Abraham spoke about the specificities of cardiovascular disease in women.

SMMC cardiologist Dr. Emiko Bird-Lake spoke about diagnostic tests and imaging, and psychologists Caroline van Oost and Sanne Gruijters spoke about how to mind your heart, a psychological perspective.

The Mistress of Ceremonies (MC) for the evening was Dorothy Richardson, also known as Rosa. Her humour made the event fulfilling and attentive.

There was poetry by Magueda Jackson. Artworks by local artists Leola Cotton and Magueda Jackson were displayed for sale for fundraising purposes. Part of the proceeds will be contributed to SMHSF.

A total of seven women with a history of heart disease graced the stage with their testimonials of their life-changing events and their journey since then. The ages ranged from 11 to 82 years and they took the moment to break their silence as they walked down the red carpet to the stage. They spoke words of encouragement to the public as they stood proudly revealing their scars.

A vehicle for a fundraising raffle was unveiled during this event, courtesy of Motorworld. Tickets are sold for US $10 and are available at the Motorworld showroom and from SMHSF board members.

“This fundraising will be used for more awareness and prevention campaigns with the ultimate goal to reduce the incidence of cardiovascular disease within the community of St. Maarten/St. Martin and support survivors of heart disease and stroke for specific needs. Our future endeavours are to do and support academic research about cardiovascular disease on the island,” said SMHSF.

SMHSF thanked the community and all the sponsors who helped in making the event a success.

Also in attendance were Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah Wescot-Williams, Minister of Justice Jurendy Doran, Anna Richardson and Angelique Roumou.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/wear-red-day-event-draws-a-large-crowd