Wearing of masks mandatory on the French side from today | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–The Préfecture has implemented a decree to make the wearing of masks mandatory from 7:00am to 2:00am in areas frequented by large numbers of people.

These areas include drinking establishments, the vicinities of schools, shops and other areas that attract large groups of people. The regulation goes into effect from today, Friday, September 18, and will last for one month. Offenders will be liable to a fine of 135 euros.

The decision was made because of the health situation in St. Martin which has been described as worrying. Currently there are 117 active COVID-19 cases and 21 people are in hospital (18 of whom are in Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital) as of September 14.

The levels of incidence (number of positive people per 100,000 inhabitants per week) and positivity (number of positive people in relation to the number of tests carried out) remain above the alert thresholds.

At the time of lockdown, the Préfecture, Initiative Saint-Martin Active and the Collectivité carried out a project for the manufacture of masks by 52 seamstresses. Some 24,500 masks have already been distributed to the general public and to all schools, administrations, businesses and associations. Stocks are still available.

To guarantee the protection of all, reusable masks can be collected at the Préfecture reception desk from September 18 during public opening hours.

