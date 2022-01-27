Webster siblings arrested as protest over auction intensifies | THE DAILY HERALD

Collective spokesman Lenny Mussington negotiates with a Gendarme in La Savane Thursday. (Robert Luckock photo)

MARIGOT—Two of the Webster siblings, Rinaldo and Randy, and a third family member were arrested by Gendarmes at the blockade in Orient Bay at around 4:00am Thursday.

A large crowd gathered to support the Websters in La Savane. (Robert Luckock photo)

Once word got out of the arrest, trucks blocked the road in La Savane, directly opposite the Gendarmerie and Fire Station headquarters where a large crowd gathered. Traffic flow was paralysed for several hours in both directions.

Collective spokesman Lenny Mussington said he was able to negotiate the release of the Websters and the road was opened again at around 1:00pm. He added the collective is waiting to know if the Websters will be charged or not, for the blocking of the road in Orient Bay.

Big trucks are seen in La Savane where the road was blocked for a few hours. (Robert Luckock photo)

The tense situation continues to evolve since the Webster land was auctioned off on Tuesday, January 25.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/webster-siblings-arrested-as-protest-over-auction-intensifies