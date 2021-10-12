Weed confiscated | THE DAILY HERALD

Some marijuana plants were seized at a home on Airport Road in Saba on Wednesday, October 6, after a few tips were received through the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN anonymous tip line. Calling the tip line tel. 717-7251 is completely anonymous because a computer system answers the phone. “You record your tip and the recording is then sent to the relevant department to listen to and take action, if necessary. Also contribute to the safety of your community and don’t be afraid to call the tip line in case you witness a crime,” KPCN said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/weed-confiscated