Week of activities for Statia Day start today | THE DAILY HERALD

Personnel of the government’s Department of Public Works and Services putting up decorations for Statia Day.

Lighting and sound engineers making final checks at the Statia Day stage.

ST. EUSTATIUS–The week of activities to mark the 248th anniversary of Statia Day will begin today, Tuesday, with a gospel event.

Statia Day is November 16 and this year’s theme is “Saluting Courage, Embracing Unity”.

The gospel event starts at 7:00pm, headlined by Guyanese gospel singer Samuel Medas. The night will also feature a host of local artistes and performers.

Personnel of the St. Eustatius government’s Department of Public Works and Services have been busy over the past days decorating the historic core of Oranjestad for the week’s celebrations. They were still putting up tents despite heavy rainfall on Monday, while booth-holders were setting up their stations too.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/week-of-activities-for-statia-day-start-today