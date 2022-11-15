Week of events planned for Global Entrepreneurs Week | THE DAILY HERALD

Finance Minister Ardwell Irion speaking to students.

PHILIPSBURG–The Ministry of Finance is celebrating Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) November 14-20. During this week, the ministry will be joining various other countries worldwide in coming together to host events geared towards creating solutions for worldwide economic growth. The focus of this week centres around the finals for the National Youth Pitch Competition, taking place on November 20.

The last pitch practice for the Youth Pitch Competition will take place on November 17, giving the students one last opportunity to practice their pitches. Other entrepreneurs will be invited to come and see the pitches prior to the finals. The US Consulate delegation will also be joining this event.

The long-time-coming Islandpreneur Podcast will be launching this week. The inaugural guest, Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion, will be interviewed on Friday, November 18, 10:00am to 11:00am. This will be streamed on the Islandpreneur Facebook pages via Streamyard. The audio will be placed on podcast platforms and the video will be on YouTube. This platform will highlight the achievements of local entrepreneurship as well as provide an outline for what is to come for the organisation as well as its partners, one such partner being the Ministry of Finance.

The pitch finals are scheduled for November 20, the last day of Global Entrepreneurship Week, and will be streamed online. In “Shark Tank” style, each team will get two minutes to pitch and jury panellists have ten minutes for questions. Judges will score while the in-person and online audiences will get to choose their favourite team, winning NAf. 2,500. The overall winning team will win a grand prize of NAf. 10,000 and an entrepreneurial exchange abroad.

“Global Entrepreneurship Week is an initiative near and dear to the ministry. It places emphasis on much of what we strive to promote on a regular basis. Entrepreneurship takes skill, marries it with dedication and produces outcomes that are out of the box and innovative. I look forward to what is to come this week. I also wish everyone a Happy Global Entrepreneur Week,” stated Irion.

