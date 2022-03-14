Welding accident suspected to be cause of fire in Bobby’s mega yard | THE DAILY HERALD

Smoke is seen coming from the vessel in Bobby’s mega yard Monday morning. (Robert Luckock photo)

COLE BAY—A vessel in Bobby’s mega yard in Cole Bay caught fire at around 10:30am Monday. The Fire Department responded with two fire trucks. According to employees on the site, a welding accident was the cause of the fire, but this was not confirmed by the yard’s management.

The vessel, Thawadah Yah, was in the process of being converted from a fishing vessel to a cargo vessel according to an employee. The extent of the damage was not known. The owner of the vessel was on his way to the yard from Marigot.

The Fire Department spokesman could not immediately be reached for further information.

Fire trucks in the yard. (Robert Luckock photo)

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/welding-accident-suspected-to-be-cause-of-fire-in-bobby-s-mega-yard