Wendy’s now open to the public at Princess Juliana Intl. Airport | THE DAILY HERALD

Opening of the second Wendy’s at Princess Juliana International Airport.

SIMPSON BAY–Wendy’s has officially opened its newest location in the Meet & Greet area of Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), offering locals, visitors and airport staff access to the popular fast-food chain without having to go through security.

This new outlet complements the Wendy’s branch inside the Departure Hall, which serves only ticketed passengers. With this expansion, PJIAE aims to meet growing public demand for quality dining options on the public side of the airport.

“This is more than just another fast-food outlet—it’s part of our commitment to improving the non-aeronautical experience for everyone who uses the airport,” said Suraj Ramdas, Manager of Non-Aeronautical Revenue at PJIAE, the airport’s operating company. “We’re proud to make Wendy’s more accessible to the wider community.”

The restaurant features comfortable indoor seating, fast and friendly service, and the full Wendy’s menu of burgers, fries, salads, and signature beverages. Its convenient location makes it ideal for airport workers, taxi drivers and friends and family picking up or dropping off passengers.

The opening is part of PJIAE’s broader strategy to revitalize the airport’s commercial offerings and enhance amenities for both travellers and the local community.

