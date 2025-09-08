WestJet aircraft expected off PJIA runway by 11am, ramp scraped, but not damaged | THE DAILY HERALD

AIRPORT–Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) announced that progress is looking positive in efforts to remove the WestJet aircraft from the runway. A specialized recovery team from WestJet is currently on site to complete the operation.

Airport officials said the aircraft is expected to be cleared around 11:00am. Once removal is completed and SXM Civil Aviation finalizes the required runway inspection, flight operations will resume.

“We remain optimistic and will continue to keep the public and our stakeholders updated as the situation develops,” PJIA stated.

Airport CEO Michael Cleaver told The Daily Herald that the technical team has transferred fuel from the right-wing tank in preparation to lift the aircraft, with tug and flatbed equipment in place. A preliminary ramp walk with Windward Roads showed only scrapes and no damage.

Passengers are strongly advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates on flight schedules and any potential changes.

The WestJet Boeing 737-800 aircraft from Toronto, Canada, suffered a landing gear collapse at PJIA around 1:29pm on Sunday, sending the airport skidding down the runway and forcing the airport to shut down. The incident occurred as the WestJet flight WS2276 was touching down.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/westjet-aircraft-expected-off-pjia-runway-by-11am-ramp-scraped-but-not-damaged