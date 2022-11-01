Wever-Croes re-elected as MEP party leader | THE DAILY HERALD

Evelyn Wever-Croes was re-elected as leader of the MEP party on Sunday.



ORANJESTAD–Evelyn Wever-Croes was re-elected as leader of Aruba’s MEP party during the 2022 party congress on Sunday.

The “One Aruba, One Leader” one-day congress took place in a relaxed, family atmosphere with activities for all ages. Highlight was the re-election of Wever-Croes, Aruba’s Prime Minister, as party leader and her speech in which she thanked everyone who has supported the party in its 51 years of existence.

“Thank you for your loyalty and stable support, united as a large family for 51 years with good advice, constructive criticism and a listening ear. Thank you for your patience and thank you for the confidence in me as MEP leader. I will work hard not to breach that confidence,” said Wever-Croes.

She said that since its inception, the party “worked tirelessly to accomplish the maximum wellbeing of the Aruba people.” She said Aruba had gone through major challenges – the COVID-19 pandemic, the effects of the Ukraine war and the high energy and food prices. She promised to keep working on making Aruba stronger and more resilient.

In her speech, Wever-Croes referred to two great past MEP leaders: Betico Croes, who founded the party and was party leader for 15 years, and former Prime Minister Nel Oduber. Croes initiated the struggle for Aruba to become an autonomous country, separate from the Netherlands Antilles. Unfortunately, Croes did not see that materialise on January 1, 1986, as he ended up in a coma after a tragic accident on December 31, 1985. He never awoke and died in November 1986.

After Croes’ death, Nel Oduber took over the reins of the party. Oduber had the daunting task of reviving the party after the death of its charismatic leader. “A newspaper at the time carried the headline ‘Betico dead, MEP dead,’ but Nel demonstrated the opposite. With determination and courage, Nel led the party for 25 years,” said Wever-Croes.

Wever-Croes, who is a niece of Betico Croes, remarked that 11 years ago, it was her turn to lead the party in the footsteps of the two great leaders. “A big task and responsibility, because the shoes that Betico and Nel left were large to fill. It was not easy, but with the help of colleagues and supporters, we worked to strengthen the party.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/wever-croes-re-elected-as-mep-party-leader