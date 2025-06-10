When you grow up | THE DAILY HERALD

Golden Rock Roman Catholic School teachers, children and their parents took to the streets of St. Eustatius on Friday, June 6, for Career Walk.

The parade ventured around the historic core area, with children decked out in their creative wear, displaying what career they would like to follow, for example, firefighters, doctors, pilots, police and others. Two drummers kept the parade moving along to the beat. Some children and teachers were heard chanting, "We have been learning every day, Golden Rock you lead the way.” Members of the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force led the parade to ensure the safety of participants and the public. The children were high energy and animated throughout the parade route.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/when-you-grow-up