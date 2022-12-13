‘Where’s Where’ releases its fourth special edition | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The 4th edition of Where’s Where – Women’s World Magazine – Lifting Women to New Heights, which celebrates the achievements of St. Maarten’s women, has been released.

The publication includes biographical, story-based interview articles. First Prime Minister and current United Democrats (UD) Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah Wescot Williams provides the foreword. She commented, “When I look at the women featured in this special edition of Where’s Where – Women’s World Magazine, it’s a reflection of ethics, endless energy, passion and strong conviction with which all of these women do in their respective work. Congratulations to all the women selected to tell their story, uniquely theirs, in this Women’s World Magazine,” she said.

The magazine is being delivered to educational, government and business leaders. Copies will be available in magazine racks at various locations.

Publisher Robert Espitia said, “This edition of Where’s Where has been among my favourites. As the son of a strong woman and the co-worker throughout my career to many strong female personalities, I’ve come to better understand the unique circumstances women face on the island. Additionally, I’ve seen the struggles of raising boys when fathers are absent. This full colour magazine is enlightening, entertaining, and filled with wonderful information.”

