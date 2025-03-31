WIB gears up for XCG circulation | THE DAILY HERALD

WIB’s Operations Head Solange Kohinor and team pose with new Caribbean guilder banknotes.





PHILIPSBURG–Windward Islands Bank (WIB) says it is fully prepared and ready to support customers every step of the way as the transition from the Netherlands Antillean guilder to the Caribbean guilder takes effect.

WIB will begin circulating the Caribbean guilder (XCG) as of Tuesday, April 1. “The new currency marks a milestone in the island’s financial evolution, and WIB has been working diligently to ensure a smooth and seamless rollout for all account holders and businesses,” WIB said.

“This is a defining moment for St. Maarten,” said Windward Islands Bank Country Head Daisy Tyrol-Carolus. “Our team has been preparing for months to make this transition as smooth as possible and now we’re excited to share the Caribbean guilder with our customers.”

“While XCG is now ready to go into circulation [on – Ed.] April 1, Antillean guilders remain valid for payments until June 30, 2025, and customers will have until March 31, 2026, to exchange them for Caribbean guilders at WIB branches or via designated ATMs and deposit services,” WIB said.

Customers are encouraged to follow WIB on social media for weekly updates on ATM availability and other important details related to the new currency.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/wib-gears-up-for-xcg-circulation