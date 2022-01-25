WIB says no vaccination proof, COVID test required from clients | THE DAILY HERALD

WIB’s Philipsburg location.

PHILIPSBURG–The Windward Islands Bank (WIB) made clear on Monday that no proof of vaccination or negative COVID test will be required by clients to enter the financial institution as is being falsely peddled in sections of the community.

The bank said in a statement that it decided to issue a press release to clear up misleading information regarding its COVID entry protocols. Management said it has been brought to its attention that rumours have been circulating of the bank’s intention to require clients to present vaccination proof or proof of negative COVID results to enter the bank. “This statement is false,” WIB said in its statement. “An internal memo to staff of the MCB Group has been inadvertently circulated in the public forum and appears to have been misinterpreted,” the bank explained.

“WIB management reassures all that regular COVID protocols apply for the general public entering the bank. Clients are required to wear a mask, sanitize and maintain two meters’ distance inside the bank.”

WIB apologised for any inconvenience caused and said it continues to welcome clients in a safe environment.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/wib-says-no-vaccination-proof-covid-test-required-from-clients