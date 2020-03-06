WIB, SMDF partner to launch performing arts scholarship | THE DAILY HERALD

WIB General Managing Director Derek Downes and SMDF Managing Director Makhicia Brooks signing the agreement.

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF) and Windward Islands Bank (WIB) have joined forces to provide aspiring dancers with an opportunity to further their studies abroad in the area of dance.

Having noticed that there are limited scholarship options in St. Maarten for young persons seeking to pursue performing arts after secondary school, the annual WIB Performing Arts Scholarship aims to make a significant impact on the lives of its recipients.

“Over the years, WIB has received a number of donation requests from persons seeking financial assistance to participate in various dance programmes. In the past, we have supported a number of these ventures, but we wanted to be able to provide a structural way to support the arts and felt that an annual scholarship award would be a great way to do so,” WIB General Managing Director Derek Downes said in a press statement issued by SMDF.

Explaining the partnership further, SMDF Managing Director Makhicia Brooks said the scholarship will be an extension of the Fund’s relationship with WIB. “WIB was SMDF’s first private sector partner and we were thrilled when we heard of the idea for the scholarship as it is a creative example of a private sector partner committing to social change,” said Brooks.

For this inaugural edition of the WIB Performing Arts Scholarship, applicants have the opportunity to apply for a Summer Intensive Dance programme at the Broadway Dance Center (BDC) in New York City from June 1 to August 23. With the scholarship in place, WIB and SMDF encourage aspiring young dancers 18 years and older to submit their applications, including a short two-minute original performance piece for “this unique opportunity.” With applications being reviewed by well-known dancers, all are encouraged to submit their best work.

For subsequent scholarships in the coming years, the hope is to also provide aspiring musicians with an opportunity.

Interested applicants are urged to visit SMDF’s website at www.smdf.sx/scholarship for more information on the requirement criteria and how to apply. Deadline to apply will be Monday, April 30, at 4:30pm.

For additional information, interested persons may reach out to SMDF at: info@smdf.sx

or call 543-7711.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/wib-smdf-partner-to-launch-performing-arts-scholarship