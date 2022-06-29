WIB to maintain student accounts up to 4 years | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Following requests from parents lauding the importance and benefits of Windward Islands Bank’s (WIB’s) student account product type, WIB will maintain its student account product under special conditions.



This was announced in the press release on Wednesday.

Existing and new student accounts will remain for four years to assist students in the bachelor’s degree programme.

WIB stated that if a student wants to pursue a master’s degree programme thereafter, the student must inform the bank and provide evidence of such, in order to maintain the student account for an additional two years. All other student accounts older than four years will be converted to regular chequing accounts.

The bank said it had already indicated to Section Study Financing that all special features of the student account would remain and only the product type would be changed.

Students will still be able to enjoy the special features such as preferential opening of accounts and issuance of automated teller machine (ATM) cards. The flat fee of US $20 to transfer Study Financing funds to the university will also remain in place.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/wib-to-maintain-student-accounts-up-to-4-years