WIB’s first female Country Manager focused on service, digital growth, community inclusion | THE DAILY HERALD

WIB Country Manager Daisy Tyrol-Carolus.

PHILIPSBURG–Since taking the helm at The Windward Islands Bank (WIB) in 2023, Country Manager Daisy Tyrol-Carolus has been focused on three key goals: making banking more customer-friendly, pushing digital innovation, and staying deeply connected to the community, all while keeping the bank’s personal, human approach at the centre.

Tyrol-Carolus, the first woman to lead the bank in St. Maarten, brings more than 30 years of experience in the financial sector across Curaçao and the Dutch Caribbean. She joined Maduro and Curiel’s Bank in 2010, and took on several strategic roles before becoming WIB’s Country Manager in August 2023.

“St. Maarten is a vibrant and diverse island with strong potential,” she said in an interview with The Daily Herald. “Leading WIB—a bank with over six decades of trust—was an opportunity to apply my experience in transformation and community-centred leadership.”

Her leadership style, she said, is “inclusive, strategic, and focused on empowerment.” She added: “I believe in creating clarity, removing barriers, and ensuring that my team has the tools to succeed. For clients, this translates into a culture of service, integrity, and long-term partnership.”

Tyrol-Carolus said one of WIB’s top priorities is improving the overall customer experience, with a focus on being a true partner in progress while maintaining the personal, human touch that the bank is known for. Another goal is to expand community involvement. From offering green financing options to recognising staff volunteerism and running awareness campaigns like Love, Live, Smile, the bank aims to deepen its positive impact on the community. A third priority is digitalization. WIB is investing in digital transformation to make banking easier, safer, and more inclusive, with the goal of reducing reliance on in-branch visits while supporting clients throughout the transition.

WIB recently launched the Bankomatiko+ Mastercard debit card, which allows customers to shop online and use their card internationally. “It’s a major improvement over the previous Maestro cards,” said Tyrol-Carolus. The bank is also exploring the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve efficiency while keeping its personalized service intact.

A strong believer in giving back, Tyrol-Carolus said WIB’s vision is “deeply rooted in ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) values.” She pointed to programmes that support sustainability—such as preferential loans for solar panels and electric vehicles, as well as financial literacy and youth empowerment. “From financial education initiatives to youth and senior programmes, we aim to uplift the community holistically,” she said.

Through seminars and community engagement efforts, WIB is also promoting financial literacy. “A great example is our Young Professionals in Progress (YPIP) seminar, which connects ambitious youth with financial tools and insights to help shape their future.”

On the issue of home ownership, she acknowledged that many residents face barriers to obtaining mortgages. “We’re exploring ways to work with partners on mid-level housing solutions to ensure locals can access affordable financing.”

For small businesses, often underserved by traditional lending systems, Tyrol-Carolus said improving access to financing is a top priority. “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy. We’re committed to developing new tools to help shape the island’s future economy.”

Despite concerns over global inflation and rising living costs, Tyrol-Carolus said WIB is “cautiously optimistic” about the island’s recovery. “The economy is showing signs of growth—particularly in tourism, construction, and real estate,” she said.

For the future, she sees potential in tech-driven services and small business development. “Diversification is key. WIB is here to support that through financing, advisory services, and tools that make business banking more efficient.”

She added that the bank is focused on helping customers manage the current cost of living crisis. “We’re helping customers better manage their budgets, make informed borrowing and investment decisions, and encouraging cost-saving solutions like renewable energy financing.”

As WIB advances, Tyrol-Carolus says the bank will continue to transform, but with empathy. “We want to lead the way in digital transformation, but with empathy, ensuring everyone is supported.”

